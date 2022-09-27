Newcomer to the Canal Flats political scene, Mark Doherty, has set his sights on the mayor’s seat.

Doherty said his focus is transparency in the village council.

“I grew up in Canal Flats and I’ve seen what’s going on here. I like some of the improvements,” said Doherty. “I think the community itself needs more input into what’s going on and have more transparency to let people hear what’s happening.”

If elected, Doherty said he will prioritize community growth.

“I’d like to see more affordable housing as well as more businesses and industry in Canal Flats,” explained Doherty. “I think our biggest issue is not having affordable housing and not having places to work in our community.”

Doherty is running in the 2022 General Local Election against Doug McCutcheon for the role.

Voting day is set for October 15th