Darcy Kennedy has decided to retire after over 30 years with the Cranbrook Fire Department.

“Wednesday is my last day, it’s been a great career but it’s time as they say to ride off into the sunset,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy first came to Cranbrook in 1987 with a fire protection company. He later joined the department as an auxiliary in 1993 and became a career firefighter in 1996.

He said one of the fires remembers most was the Windsor Arms Hotel fire.

“I can remember that one because part of the ceiling decided to attack me and put me on the ground and cover me up,” he added.

“One of the young guys had to dig me out. That one sticks in my head big time.”

While that fire was memorable, he said he’s always proud of the fires they got under control quickly.

The technology and techniques have changed a lot since Kennedy first started with the department including a new system implemented on Monday.

“We’ve updated a new commander control system. It’s how we manage incidents and it’s how we track our manpower.”

“What does it mean to the citizens of Cranbrook? You’ll see no change, but internally in our department, it really is a great tool for our guys to work with and makes things safer.”

You can listen to Dennis Walker’s full interview with Darcy Kennedy below.