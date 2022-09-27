Helicopters will be flying low over Cranbrook to inspect FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure natural gas lines.

City of Cranbrook officials said the work will go on during the day from September 27th to November 1st.

“The aim is to detect small issues so they can prevent larger problems and make sure its system continues to operate safely,” said officials.

This work was initially scheduled for July and August but was postponed due to poor weather and wildfire smoke.

Staff said the flights over single areas will be limited, with no ground activity related to the flights.