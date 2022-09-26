David Wilks is seeking a fourth term as the District of Sparwood’s mayor in the 2022 General Local Election.

Wilks said he hopes to see the community grow if he wins re-election.

“I want to continue expanding our industrial and commercial opportunities in Sparwood,” said Wilks. “I want to electrify Lion’s Park, and by that I mean to get that all lit up and I want to see lights put up at the ball field as well.”

Wilks said the community will look into creating more industrial and commercial lots.

He feels housing is a significant challenge in the community.

“One thing we’re working on right now, is that we’re looking to expand our opportunities for single-family homes, condos and apartments in Westwood,” said Wilks. “We want to get that going so we can provide some much-needed housing.”

Wilks said his track record up to this point has proven he can be the District’s mayor for at least one more term.

“We’ve done extremely well with expansion of Sparwood over the years, with Red Cedar hill and Centennial Square,” said Wilks. “It’s all because we have a progressive-thinking mayor and council and I want to continue with that.”

Wilks was first elected as mayor in 2005, and remained in office until he ran in and won the 2011 federal election. He then serves as Kootenay-Columbia’s MP until 2015.

Wilks is running against Hungry (Harold) Baytaluke for the Mayor’s seat.

Residents will head to the polls on voting day on October 15th.