Kimberley RCMP is looking for “several thousand dollars” worth of tools that were stolen from two different locations.

According to RCMP officials, the theft was reported on Wednesday (Sept. 21), when a construction trailer in the Townsite area was broken into.

Investigators learned that the suspect (or suspects) made off with the tools from the locked trailer.

Several days later, on Monday (Sept. 26), Kimberley RCMP officers were called out to another tool theft.

Police officials said the tools were stolen out of another locked trailer in the Marysville Views area.

Kimberley RCMP officials said the thieves took several thousands of dollars worth of tools in each incident.

Police are investigating video surveillance footage, and ask anyone who may have additional information to contact the Kimberley detachment at 250-427-4811.