Want to know more about the candidates running for election in Radium Hot Springs and Canal Flats?

An all-candidates forum is being held tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Radium Hot Springs Centre.

Canal Flats is having a forum on Oct. 3. at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Centre.

Questions can be submitted for this forum until Sept. 29 using the link below.

In Radium, there are two mayoral candidates Mike Gray and Brad Lawrence.

There are five candidates running for four council seats.

Incumbent Dale Shudra is running with newcomers Bob Campbell, Carey Collin, Christi Ferguson-Huston and Erin Palashniuk.

In Canal Flats, there are seven candidates running for four seats.

Newcomers Denis Babin, Anora Kobza, Cody McKersie, Jennifer Noble, Patricia Reed and Justin Stanbury are running with incumbent Bill Lake.

Doug McCutcheon and Mark Doherty are running for mayor.

The all-candidates forum for Invermere has not been announced yet.