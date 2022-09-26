Listen Live

Highway 1 east of Golden to close until December

By Ryley McCormack
The Kicking Horse Canyon on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden. (Supplied by B.C Government Flickr)

Construction on the Kicking Horse Canyon project will have Highway 1 east of Golden closed over the coming months.

B.C. government said the extended closure will start on Monday (Sept 26), and continue until Dec. 1.

The only exception will be in October, when the Highway will be reopened for the Thanksgiving long weekend, from the 7th to noon on the 11th.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 93/95 through Kootenay National Park and Radium Hot Springs as an alternate route in the meantime.

Construction on the project is set to wrap up by next winter.

“Construction of the fourth and final phase to complete the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 kilometres is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24,” said B.C. Government officials.

