The Cranbrook Bucks have signed another forward as the BCHL season gets underway.

Nick Peluso played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks last season.

He tallied three goals and six assists in 39 games.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a player of Nick’s ability to our forward group,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Donald. “We like that he brings speed, creativity and offensive instincts to our forward group and will also bring a level of experience from his time in the USHL.”

“It’s always a challenging time of year with player movement around training camp,” Donald added, “and Nick was looking to find a place where he can be relied on offensively and put in situations to create for himself and his teammates. Our staff believes that he will be able to step into our lineup and be a solid contributor in all 3 zones.”

He’s committed to playing for the University of Maine next year.

The Bucks’ season gets underway tonight as they take on the Merritt Centennials in an away game.