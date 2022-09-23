The City of Cranbrook has been recognized for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in corporate operations.

City officials said this recognition comes from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and Local Governments for Sustainability Canada (ICLEI).

Cranbrook staff set up a community climate action plan and a corporate action plan and used them to reach a number of milestones.

These include establishing a baseline greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and forecast, setting GHG reduction targets and developing a local climate action plan.

Cranbrook also joined the Partners for Climate Protection Program (PCP Program) in 2017, with a five-milestone guide for members to develop and implement GHG reduction action plans at a community and corporate level.

“At the beginning of 2021, the City had not completed any of the PCP Program milestones,” says Evan Berry, Acting Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “Through the process of preparing the community climate action plan and the corporate action plan, and because of the adoption of these plans by council, the City has now been officially recognized for its efforts.”

City officials said Cranbrook is one of over 450 local governments working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement a variety of climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

“We will continue to make recommendations that work towards achieving the final PCP Program milestones of implementing the local climate action plan, monitoring and reporting our results,” said Berry.