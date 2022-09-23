No injuries were reported when a fire broke out in a vehicle at Cranbrook’s Traveller’s Motel on Thursday evening.

Dan Mackinnon, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Director said crews responded to the blaze just after 10 p.m.

“This was a vehicle fire that involved another vehicle, being a motorhome, that extended to the motel along Cranbrook Street North,” said Mackinnon. “With the members that responded from home, we had 16 people on-scene.”

Two vehicles were destroyed, but the building was saved thanks to a quick response from firefighters.

“Both vehicles are a total loss, but fortunately the fire was extinguished quickly and there was only exterior damage to the motel,” said Mackinnon.

Mackinnon added that crews remained on the scene until about 1 a.m. after the area was secured.

“We’re lucky that nobody was displaced, they were all able to return to their rooms,” said Mackinnon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation for the time being.