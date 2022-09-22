The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and the Pacific Junior Hockey League are working together and have created the British Columbia Hockey Conference.

This new organization will help both leagues up the level of competitive hockey.

The conference’s inaugural season will see two major projects.

KIJHL officials said a Department of Player Safety will be created to oversee enhanced supplementary disciplinary procedures.

Secondly, a prospects game will take place to highlight both league’s star players.

“The creation of the BCHC marks an important first step in a collaboration between our leagues to grow, develop and promote our junior hockey footprint,” says PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto.

“The PJHL and KIJHL have been two of the preeminent development leagues for aspiring junior-aged hockey players over a number of decades, and it only makes sense that we would work more closely together.”

The prospects game will allow players to show off their skills in front of coaches and scouts from Junior A programs and beyond.