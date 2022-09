22nd Street North/McPhee Road in Cranbrook will be closed on Friday.

City of Cranbrook officials said the road will be down between Home Depot and the Cranbrook Transfer Station while workers pave the road.

People wanting access to Home Dept will have to use Theatre Road and those wanting to go to the transfer station will have to use Cranbrook Street North/Highway 3/93 by Lordco.

Drivers are asked to follow all signs and directions from on-site staff.