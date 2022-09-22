Fernie will get some additional parking stalls in the downtown area this fall, with work to cut off access to some existing parking stalls while crews are on-site.

City officials said the $468,750 grant will pay for paving and formalizing more than 50 new parking stalls, including five accessible stalls.

They will be added at the Fernie Railyard Dog Park, the skatepark and along 1st Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street.

Contractors began prepping at the Railyard Dog Park on Thursday, and city staff said the parking lot and main entrance will be closed while work is going on.

Visitors are asked to use alternate access to the park for now.

Preparations will begin at the skatepark the following week, and the existing parking lot will also be unavailable while work is underway.

Parking will still be available for both the skatepark and dog park in the City snow dump lot by the south entrance of the dog park.

City staff said work on new angle parking stalls along 1st Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street will begin in early October.

That section of 1st Avenue will be converted into a one-way street with parallel parking on one side and angle parking along the other.

One lane and the parallel parking section will remain open while construction work is underway.

According to city officials, the $468,750 Canada Community Revitalization Grant from Pacific Economic Development Canada will help cover the project.

Fernie is contributing $156,250 for a grand total budget of $625,000.