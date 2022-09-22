HomeMy Community NowCorb Lund, Key City Theatre, Cranbrook. My Community Now Corb Lund, Key City Theatre, Cranbrook. By Dennis Walker September 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Corb Lund, Key City Theatre, Cranbrook Sept 21st. (MyEastKootenaynow.com) Sold out show! Catching up with Corb Lund backstage at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/corb-lund-full-interview.mp3 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - Continue Reading News Report calls for more mental health supports for repeat offenders in B.C. News Cranbrook provides update on capital works projects News CBT funds energy-efficient upgrades on affordable housing News City council approves permit for proposed Cranbrook Street North development News Cranbrook water flushing operations move between 14th Avenue South and Victoria News Temporary closure of Centennial Street in Sparwood News Structural failure could halt production at Elkview mine for two months News Sparwood SAR assists Elk Valley RCMP Load more