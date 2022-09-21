The City of Cranbrook’s capital works projects are wrapping up for the year.

City staff said quite a few are fully completed while other are well underway.

Sludge removal work continues on the Lagoons Cell 1 upgrades project.

Bypass piping installation is being done, but due to some delays the project won’t be completed until the spring.

Intersection upgrades are underway for McPhee Road and Theatre Road.

McPhee Road from Theatre Road to Industrial Road F will be closed for the next four weeks.

City staff said pressure-reducing valve reconstruction work at the entrance to Wildstone is also moving along.

An overnight shutdown in early October to safely dismantle the existing building is planned but advanced notice will be given.