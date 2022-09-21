Cranbrook’s city council approved a development variance permit (DVP) which will pave the way for a new commercial building along Cranbrook Street North.

According to council documents, the new building is planned for 800 Cranbrook Street North if it gets approved. It will go up in the lot of the former Legion building that burned down two years ago.

“I think it’s great for Cranbrook Street North. We have a few vacant lots on that part of the Strip and they’re not very attractive,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “It’ll be nice to see a new building put there and some business happening.”

The proposal shows that the building will feature a number of commercial spaces for businesses to move into

“Part of it is going to be for hot tub sales in the main building, and attached to it, there’s going to be two smaller retail outlets, but there’s no indication on what they are yet,” said Pratt.

On Tuesday night, Cranbrook council voted on a DVP to reduce the minimum number of allowable parking spots from 51 to 37. However, there is still more work to do before construction can actually begin

“We had to do the variance for then and now they’ll have to submit their building permits and everything and we’ll proceed from there,” said Pratt.