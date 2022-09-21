Cranbrook’s Public Works crews will move water flushing operations to the area from 14th Avenue South to Victoria Avenue between 5th Street South and 11th Street South.

City officials said the work will start in the area on Wednesday.

Residents in the area may notice some cloudy water after the flushing work is done

“It is important to know that this discolouration is not a public health concern,” said city officials. “If you find your water is cloudy, please simply run your cold-water tap until the water runs clear.”