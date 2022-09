Sparwood search and rescue assisted the Elk Valley RCMP twice since Friday.

On Friday morning, two people were helped after a UTV rollover.

On Tuesday morning, search and rescue helped the RCMP again after a motorcycle rider was injured high in the mountains above Elkford.

Police say a group of riders weres well prepared and called for assistance using a satellite device.

Elkford SAR, Elkford Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and Ascent Helicopters Ltd also assisted in the rescue.