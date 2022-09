A driver by Invermere was clocked by police going 61 km/h over the limit.

Police said an officer in an unmarked car was passed by a Hyundai Veloster on Sunday.

The officer followed the vehicle onto Highway 93/95 and the driver accelerated to 151 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said the driver was pulled over and fined for excessive speeding.

Their vehicle has also been impounded for seven days.