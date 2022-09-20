Voters in Elkford, Fernie and Sparwood will have an opportunity to ask questions to candidates running in the 2022 General Local Election.

Each of the three communities will hold its own event, where residents can get to know the people looking for a spot in local office.

Elkford

Elkford’s All Candidates Forum will go ahead at the Community Conference Centre.

Residents can attend the event at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3rd.

Elkford has two candidates running for the Mayor’s seat and seven people in the race for one of six district council positions.

You can submit questions online, through the link below.

Fernie

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will host the forum on Tuesday, Oct 4th.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fernie Community Centre.

Two candidates have their eyes on Fernie’s mayorship and 14 people are in the running for six city council positions.

Questions can be submitted to [email protected]

Sparwood

Sparwood voters will be able to pose questions to local candidates on Oct. 3rd as well.

The Sparwood Chamber will be hosting the event at the Leisure Centre starting at 7 p.m.

Questions can be sent to [email protected] or asked in person at the event.

Residents have the option of two mayoral candidates and nine people looking to become council members.

