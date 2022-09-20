The Cranbrook legion, local politicians and well-wishers gathered in Rotary park yesterday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The event was held by the Legion to mark the Queen’s state funeral.

A wreath-laying ceremony near the cenotaph took place.

Those in attendance were also able to sign a book of condolences that will be sent to England.

The book will be available to sign at the Legion for six days for those that couldn’t sign it on Monday.

Below are some excerpts from yesterday’s ceremony.

Colleen Shaw, Legion President

MLA Tom Shypitka

Colleen Shaw, Legion President

Mayor Lee Pratt

Paster Gordon Henry, Lutheran Church