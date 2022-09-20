Most of Canfor’s sawmills in B.C. will have a reduced production capacity for the remainder of this year.

Officials with Canfor said this is due to challenging market conditions.

“We are temporarily curtailing production in BC due to reduced market demand. We will leverage our global operating platform to prioritize the requirements of our customers,” said Don Kayne, President and CEO of Canfor.

Officials said production capacity will be reduced through a two-week curtailment starting next Monday (Sept. 26th) at most of the company’s solid wood mills across the province.

They will then resume production at a reduced capacity for the rest of 2022.

Canfor officials said employees will be given the opportunity to work on maintenance and other projects during downtime to limit the impact on their income.

Canfor has two mills in the East Kootenay, one in Elko and Radium Hot Springs.