Crews in Invermere will be working on multiple fuel management projects in the Community.

Work started yesterday at Pothole Park. that project is expected to last one to two weeks.

After that, work will move to the corner of 7A Avenue and 17th Street.

Crews will be removing tree density, removing surface and ladder fuels and retaining wildlife logs.

District of Invermere staff said the work will increase the community’s wildfire resiliency and forest health.