Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsAccident kills motorcyclist in Radium Hot Springs
News

Accident kills motorcyclist in Radium Hot Springs

By Ryley McCormack
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a utility pole in Radium Hot Springs.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said they received a report at around 2 p.m. on Friday about a motorcycle collision along Foresters Landing Road in Radium Hot Springs.

Police said the 46-year-old Alberta man was riding with a group when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

First responders attempted to stabilize the man, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News