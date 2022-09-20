A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a utility pole in Radium Hot Springs.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said they received a report at around 2 p.m. on Friday about a motorcycle collision along Foresters Landing Road in Radium Hot Springs.

Police said the 46-year-old Alberta man was riding with a group when he lost control and struck a utility pole.

First responders attempted to stabilize the man, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.