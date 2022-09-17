The province is asking several East Kootenay communities for their support in a wild turkey relocation program.

In a letter to Kimberley’s city council, B.C. government officials said they have sent a proposal for a capture program to Radium, Invermere and Edgewater as well.

According to the letter, they plan to trap up to 100 wild turkeys every year for 5-10 years and move them to southern Alberta, as part of a population augmentation program.

They will adjust their removal targets every year, depending on how many birds are in the area.

The project will be led by the Alberta Conservation Association and will capture turkeys in the winter, when they are concentrated in their wintering areas.

“Turkeys will be captured by experienced biologists using box traps and drop nets in rural areas. Turkeys will be held in temporary facilities while health tests are being processed and transported to release sites in custom boxes within horse trailers,” said B.C. government officials. “