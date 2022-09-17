The Candian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has made a $10,000 donation to help replace 12 memorial plaques in Kimberley’s Veterans Memorial Park that were vandalized in June.

Kimberley residents noticed the plaques were either missing or damaged on June 24, 2022, and police officials said it likely happened between the 21st and 24th.

“It was so sad to hear about this senseless act of vandalism,” said CUPE BC Secretary-Treasurer Trevor Davies. “Objects can be replaced, but these memorials were more than objects, they represented the lives sacrificed by Canadians, and the families who lost loved ones as a result.”

CUPE BC officials said many of the plaques were donated to the park in support of military families. One, in particular, is considered irreplaceable and that was the Peace Keepers plaque, which was donated by a veteran.

The donation from CUPE went to the Military Ames, and officials with the union said it will make a big step towards creating new plaques.

“Our members know how important it is to recognize the sacrifice and contributions of our fallen and veterans, especially in small communities where the losses were so great and the resources to maintain these memorials is limited,” said Davies.