The investigation into two suspicious deaths east of Golden is still going on.
On Sept. 11, police responded to the Bowles-Evans Forest Service Road after two people were found dead in a car.
The nature of the deaths is considered suspicious.
Investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime have taken over the investigation with support from the forensic identification section and the Golden RCMP.
- Advertisement -
They believe the deaths are isolated in nature and the public isn’t in danger.
No information about the two people found dead has been released by the RCMP.