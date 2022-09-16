The investigation into two suspicious deaths east of Golden is still going on.

On Sept. 11, police responded to the Bowles-Evans Forest Service Road after two people were found dead in a car.

The nature of the deaths is considered suspicious.

Investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime have taken over the investigation with support from the forensic identification section and the Golden RCMP.

They believe the deaths are isolated in nature and the public isn’t in danger.

No information about the two people found dead has been released by the RCMP.