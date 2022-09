The Cranbrook Bucks have traded a defenceman for a forward before the regular season starts.

Declan Ride was traded to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL in return for forward Ethan Sundar.

Ride joined the Bucks partway through the season last year. During his time with the team, he tallied two goals and nine assists in 23 games.

Sundar put up 11 goals and 12 assists in 31 games.