The City of Kimberley is accepting nominations for the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award.
The award was created in 2020 to honour a person or persons who has made or is making a significant contribution to making Kimberley “A good place to be.”
They would demonstrate this by giving their time and service to the community.
City staff say recipients will have to meet the following criteria.
- Made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments;
- Contributed talent, energy and skills to support community growth, visibility and/or opportunities;
- Must be a resident(s) of Kimberley (no age restriction);
- Must have made a long-term commitment to the community (at least 3 years).
The deadline to submit a nomination is 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 15.