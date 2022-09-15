East Kootenay riders had a good showing in the 2022 Canadian National Wakesurf Championships, which had over 50 competitors from across Canada.

In the Pro Men’s Skim division Ryder Duczek of Cranbrook took home gold and his third consecutive Pro Men’s National Championship.

Meanwhile, his brother Dagen took home the silver.

Fernie’s Caroline Villeneuve won bronze in the Pro Women’s Skim division which had both National and World Champion riders.

Gabrielle Hockley of Moyie took home the Silver medal in Pro Women’s Surf.

Two first-time competitors made the podium. Cranbrook’s Nicholas Jensen and Tie Lake’s Pearl Crabbe won the Bronze medal in Amateur Men’s Skim and the Silver medal in Junior Girls respectively.

Cranbrook’s Taralyn Jolie won a gold medal in the Master Women’s division and Moyie’s Isaac Hockley got gold in the foil division.

The Canadian Nationals were held at Moyie.