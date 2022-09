The Kimberley Dynamiters have signed head coach and GM Derek Stuart to a five-year extension.

Stuart has been with the team since the 2016/17 season.

“It’s a great spot to live in and it’s a great organization and the league is a lot better than I first thought,” said Stuart.

“I didn’t know how long I’d be here. Probably didn’t think I would be here this long but I’m very happy that I am.”

His new deal extends through the 2026/27 season.