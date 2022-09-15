Listen Live

Local legion holding ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

By Josiah Spyker
A veteran with the Royal Canadian Legion wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day. (Supplied by Pixabay)

Cranbrook residents looking to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II can do so on Monday morning.

The Royal Canadian Legion #24 in Cranbrook will be holding a tribute in Rotary Park.

A parade will be forming at 10:30 a.m. and the legion colour party and veterans will march at 10:45.

During the ceremony, the Legion will place a single wreath as a tribute to the Queen’s service as a veteran.

At the end of the service, there will be time for the public to place tributes and poppies on the cenotaph.

The Legion will provide poppies.

There will also be a book of condolence for those that would like to sign it.

 

