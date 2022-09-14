The City of Cranbrook is urging you to clean up fallen fruit from fruit trees to reduce attracting wildlife to your yard.

The city has two bylaws designed to discourage the deliberate act of using food sources to attract wild animals.

Under the City’s Deer Feeding Prohibition bylaw, residents are not to directly or indirectly leave or place food, food waste or other edible materials on their property to deliberately feed deer.

City staff said residents who are using their properties for farm operations or growing fruit and vegetables for their own personal use are not contravening the bylaw.

You also can not feed or shelter any type of wildlife or leave pet

food, food waste, seeds, nuts, or fruit fallen from bird feeds or trees on any property under the Animal Control bylaw.