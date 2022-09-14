A pilot project to expand video review in the BC Hockey League will take place at the 2022 Showcase.

With the video review system, officials will be able to review all penalties where a player would be ejected from the game, except for Abuse of Official or Gross Misconducts.

BCHL officials said they will then be able to confirm if the call on the ice is correct, elevate the call to a Match Penalty, lower the call to where the player will not be ejected or eliminate the penalty all together.

“After a successful pilot project at last year’s Showcase, this is another step towards being on par with professional and collegiate leagues, which is where our players ultimately want to be,” said Brad Lazarowich, BCHL Director of Officiating & Player Safety.

“This gives our officials another tool to ensure the call on the ice is correct. We hope this is another successful project and will result in this being implemented full-time in the near future.”

The 2022 BCHL Showcase runs from Oct. 17-20 in Chilliwack.