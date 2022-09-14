Listen Live

Cranbrook candidates to meet at forum

By Ryley McCormack
Vista Radio Ltd. stock photo

Cranbrook residents will be able to ask questions to local candidates running in the 2022 general municipal election.

JCI Kootenay will be hosting an all-candidates forum at the Key City Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 6.

According to JCI officials, the forum will give the public a chance to discuss political issues concerning the community.

Candidates will be asked a series of questions submitted anonymously by the audience before the event.

Residents will also have an opportunity to meet the candidates face-to-face prior to the forum.

If you can’t attend the event, you can still ask a question by submitting it to [email protected] or the JCI Kootenay Facebook page by 11:59 a.m. on Oct. 6th.

Incumbent Lee Pratt and Council member Wayne Price are running for the mayor’s seat.

Meanwhile, incumbents Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff will be running for a spot on council.

Wayne Stetski, former Kootenay-Columbia MP and former Cranbrook Mayor, is also taking a shot at a council position along with newcomers Lynnette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.

In The News