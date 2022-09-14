Cranbrook residents will be able to ask questions to local candidates running in the 2022 general municipal election.

JCI Kootenay will be hosting an all-candidates forum at the Key City Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 6.

According to JCI officials, the forum will give the public a chance to discuss political issues concerning the community.

Candidates will be asked a series of questions submitted anonymously by the audience before the event.

- Advertisement -

Residents will also have an opportunity to meet the candidates face-to-face prior to the forum.

If you can’t attend the event, you can still ask a question by submitting it to [email protected] or the JCI Kootenay Facebook page by 11:59 a.m. on Oct. 6th.

Incumbent Lee Pratt and Council member Wayne Price are running for the mayor’s seat.

Meanwhile, incumbents Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff will be running for a spot on council.

Wayne Stetski, former Kootenay-Columbia MP and former Cranbrook Mayor, is also taking a shot at a council position along with newcomers Lynnette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.