Cranbrook reschedules council meeting and public hearing to observe National Day of Mourning

By Ryley McCormack
(Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Cranbrook’s council meeting and public hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 have been delayed.

Cranbrook staff said this comes as city offices and facilities will be closed in honour of a National Day of Mourning, marking the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

All non-essential services will also be paused on Monday before all operations are back to normal on Tuesday.

Garbage collection and other essential services will continue as scheduled, however.

The council meeting set for Monday will, instead, go ahead on Tuesday, Sept 20 at 6 p.m. at the Manual Training School

A public hearing for the 6th Street Northwest Road Closure and Disposition Bylaw has also been delayed, and will instead move forward on Oct. 3.

