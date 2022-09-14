Two people in an SUV were killed along Highway 1 on Tuesday evening when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck.

Golden-Field RCMP officials said they were called at around 6:15 p.m. about the accident in the Finn Creek area.

Police, emergency services and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), had the highway closed from about 6:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. while first responders were on the scene.

Investigators learned that a westbound semi-truck collided with an eastbound SUV.

Police officials said the truck driver was unharmed, but both occupants of the SUV were killed in the crash.

The investigation was taken over by Golden-Field RCMP, with the help of ICARS and the BC Coroners Service.

According to RCMP officials, this was the fourth fatal crash along Highway 1 in as many months.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash, including dashboard camera footage, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.