The improvements being made on Highway 1 near Golden are on schedule but another full closure will start soon.

The section of highway will be closed from Sept. 26 until Dec. 1.

All through traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will have to take a detour through Highway 93/95.

Provincial officials said the closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions.

- Advertisement -

The highway will temporarily reopen on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from noon on Oct. 7 until noon on Oct. 11.

Roadside signs will provide advance notice of the closure.