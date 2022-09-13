Listen Live

News

Columbia Valley RCMP investigating stolen fuel and theft from vehicle

By Ryley McCormack
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Columbia Valley RCMP is investigating a theft of fuel and some items that were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in two separate incidents.

Police officials said a report of a fuel theft was called in on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The operator of a truck parked on Granger Road in Canal Flats said someone had siphoned gas from the fuel tank.

A few days later, on Friday, Sept 9, a report was filed regarding items stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Police officials said the owner of a Kia Sedona found that an Apple Watch and a purse were missing when she got into her car.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP or Crimestoppers.

