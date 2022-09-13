Police in Cranbrook have been made aware of two separate videos of a man with a handgun. They are looking for anyone who may have the video.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said the first report was of a male in Slaterville located on surveillance cameras.

He is seen wearing shorts and a sweatshirt and appears to be carrying a black handgun.

Police said the second video has been circulating on Snapchat. It has the same description of the man.

“We are being told that the video of the man with the handgun was shared widely through Snapchat. We are hoping to talk with anyone who might still have that video so we can attempt to identify the suspect,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The video is believed to have been taken in the 17th Avenue South and 1st Street South area.

Anyone with any video of this man or further information is asked to contact the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471.