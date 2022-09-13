Members of the South Country fire departments will be taking part in a vehicle extrication demonstration at the Baynes Lake Fire Hall.

“This is a great chance to see our firefighters in action and to learn more about the services we provide to our communities,” says Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire Services Chief, Mike Hockley.

“We are in search of new recruits at our Baynes Lake, Jaffray, and Elko Fire Departments right now. This type of exercise can really show the kind of impact on the community that joining our team can make. If you’ve ever considered becoming a paid-on-call firefighter, we will be there to answer any questions and tell you more about that process.”

The demonstration will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

RDEK staff say everyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone looking for more information on what is involved in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter can contact the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service at 250-429-3133.