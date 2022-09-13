McPhee Road from Theatre Road to Industrial Road F in Cranbrook will be closed for about four weeks while construction work is going on.

The closure will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with disruptions to traffic along Theatre Road anticipated as the work progresses.

City officials said the work will involve general improvements to the railway crossing, along with permanent traffic lights at the intersection of Mcphee and Theatre Road.

The project is funded by a federal grant from the Rail Safety Improvement Program (RISP), and work is being done through a partnership between CP Rail and the City of Cranbrook.

The Canadian government has provided $500,000 towards the project, with $125,000 coming from the City of Cranbrook. An additional $483,300 will come from the City’s coffers to pay for the permanent traffic lights.

Officials said a large portion of the rail crossing upgrades were completed through August and CP Rail will continue its work and wrap up its portion of the construction.

The railway company’s work will include new lights, bells and gates

The City of Cranbrook will then oversee the remainder of the work, which will see upgrades to the Rails to Trails pathway, improved signs, pavement markings and lighting.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to avoid the area to allow contractors to work safely.