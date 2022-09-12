Listen Live

Dynamiters sign another forward

By Josiah Spyker
Kimberley Dynamiters logo. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters)

The Kimberley Dynamiters have signed a new player.

Forward Ethan Bloomquist from Alberta played for the Red Deer Chiefs U18 last year.

He tallied three goals and four assists in 37 games.

