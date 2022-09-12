HomeNewsDynamiters sign another forward NewsSports Dynamiters sign another forward By Josiah Spyker September 12, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Kimberley Dynamiters logo. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters) The Kimberley Dynamiters have signed a new player. Forward Ethan Bloomquist from Alberta played for the Red Deer Chiefs U18 last year. He tallied three goals and four assists in 37 games. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - Continue Reading News Columbia Valley RCMP investigating stolen fuel and theft from vehicle News Cranbrook RCMP seeking video of man with possible handgun News Cranbrook’s McPhee Road to close for about four weeks News Vehicle extrication demonstration takes place Thursday News FireSmart session being held for Indian Beach Estates residents News Water main break on Selkirk Hill News First paving stones placed in Sparwood’s new Centennial Plaza News Air quality advisory extended for southern B.C. Load more