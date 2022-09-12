Residents of Indian Beach Estates are invited to a FireSmart session on Sept. 24.

“Homes should be prepared to survive a wildfire without the help of active suppression efforts. This means preparing before there is smoke on the horizon,” says Local FireSmart Representative, Yvan Kathriner.

“By prioritizing FireSmart principles, you are giving your home its best chance at survival. We are excited to see Indian Beach Estates residents working together to make their neighbourhood more resilient to wildfire.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will meet at the tennis courts to start the day.

You’re asked to bring gloves and safety glasses.