The first paver stones have been placed in Sparwood’s Centennial Square, now known as Centennial Plaza, as the revamped space begins to take shape.

District of Sparwood officials said work began in late May with the removal and relocation of old infrastructure, followed by work to bring the land up to grade.

However, heavy rainfall caused some delays in the project, as the weather caused some challenges in the ability to pact the material in place.

Contractors will remain at the construction site throughout the fall to work on designing components.

- Advertisement -

Sparwood officials said the contractor, Landform, has been working to complete concrete work, irrigation and electrical sleeving, catch basin excavation and preparation for the walkway.

Mayor David Wilks and members of the District Council were on-site to ceremonially place the first few stones for that walkway.

“We are very pleased to see this project come together,” said Wilks. “The completion of Centennial Plaza will soon provide residents with a safe, accessible and family-friendly space where many events and activities can be hosted.”

“Centennial Plaza will become a location central to the activity in our community. It will be a location where residents can gather and celebrate big outdoor events, or families can meet to enjoy time around the outdoor fire pit.”

Officials said the new plaza will include greenspace, seating, planters and upgraded lighting.

“We appreciate the patience of the public, as the space continues to be under construction. We are aware that for some, it may be an inconvenience to walk around the construction area, but with all change, there are always some small growing pains,” said Wilks. “The product of the temporary construction period will provide the community with a permanent space that someone who uses a walker or has a stroller can easily access and enjoy, which was a significant challenge noticed with the former design.”

Officials said the project is slated for completion by October 31st, depending on the weather or other unforeseen delays.