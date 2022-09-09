The Kimberley Dynamiters are excited to have a normal season again and that includes playing teams outside of the Eddie Mountain and Neil Murdoch divisions.

Head coach Derek Stuart says it will be nice for the team to face some different opponents.

“It’s going to be good to play the other 10 teams in the other conference where last year and even the shortened season before we played only the nine other teams in our conference.”

He added that fans should recognize quite a few familiar faces.

“We actually have quite a few guys back. We have 15 veterans right now in camp,” he said.

“Not many spots for rookies, but I’m excited about the veterans’ excitement level. I think they can sense we have a pretty solid team.”

Opening night is on Sept. 23 against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The home opener will be the next day against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.