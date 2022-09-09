Construction on section 1B of the Fernie Valley Pathway is now underway.

City of Fernie staff said a contractor has been busy removing the pedestrian bridge crossing the creek just beyond the Fernie Fox hotel.

The site is being prepared for the placement of the new bridge.

The bridge and portion of the existing trail will remain closed for several weeks.

Clearing of the Fernie Valley Pathway trail alignment between Boardman Road and Mount Fernie Park Road is also happening.

Gravel placement is expected to take place next week.