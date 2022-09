The BC Wildfire Service is showing two new fires in our region.

One is located in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Parka t Hamill Creek.

It was discovered yesterday and is approximately 0.01 hectares.

It’s believed to be lightning-caused.

The second is a fire by Yahk at Hawkins Creek.

It’s also a reported 0.01 hectares. The cause is unknown.