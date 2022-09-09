The Radium Hot Springs fire department is responding to a fire at CANFOR mill.

They said smoke will be visible from Highway 93/95.

Sewage Treatment Plant Road, used to access the west Sinclair Creek Trailhead, is currently closed to allow firefighters room to work.

Earlier this week there was a fire at the mill on Tuesday.

Several large pile fires were burning aggressively and threatened to get out of control.

Due to the nature of the wood chip material, some smouldering was expected.