The Cranbrook Bucks are getting ready for the 20222-23 season.

Practice was going on today at the Western Financial Place and president and owner Nathan Lieuwen said coach Ryan Donald has done a great job so far.

“Ryan’s done a really good job of building this squad and getting the right guys in place,” he said.

“It’s nice to get through training camp and get guys back in here and take a look at what you got.”

He thinks they have improved the make of their team.

“We’re going to be a little bit bigger, a little stronger and faster. We’ll see if that can translate into more wins.”

Lieuwen said it’s been neat to see how the team has grown over the past two seasons.

“It’s pretty cool to watch and see the guys progress that have been here for a couple of years and see them come along,” he added.

“Obviously we’ve never had that before and now we have guys that have been here that this is their third season with the club. They know what the expectations are. So as an owner it’s fun to see that culture kind of start to build from within.”

Opening night of the regular season is on Sept. 23, against the Merrit Centennials.

However, the home opener won’t be until Oct. 1.